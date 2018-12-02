Police arrest man behind multiple burglaries in Nairobi and recovered several master keys (PHOTOs)

Sunday, December 02, 2018-

DCI detectives on Saturday nabbed a serial burglar in Lang’ata, Nairobi.





The notorious thug identified as Leonard Munyaka Wambua aka Leon, is the leader of a gang that has been involved in numerous house breaking and burglaries in Nairobi targeting electronics, jewelry and mobile phones.





According to police Mr. Wambua is always in the company of accomplices who have only been identified as two men and two women.









Detectives stormed his hideout and recovered an assortment of items, including numerous house keys, fake car number plates and break in equipment.





The suspect will be arraigned in court on Monday.