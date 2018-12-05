Our tips on Man United v Arsenal Premier League clash and 11 games played today where you can make good money.

Wednesday, December 05, 2018-

Manchester United host high-flying Arsenal tonight in a mouth-watering Premier League clash at Old Trafford.





The Gunners eight points clear of struggling United and have put together a 12-match unbeaten streak with their latest victory coming over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend.





Today’s clash will represent the 228th competitive meeting between the two clubs, with United having won 98 times in comparison to 82 wins for Arsenal.





Neither team has put together three successive wins in this fixture since United did between August 2011 and November 2012, but Mourinho's team can achieve that this week.





However, it is worth noting that Arsenal have not won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since 2006.





The Gunners last victory at the fabled ground came in 2015 in the FA Cup tie.





Prediction:





Jose Mourinho's charges have struggled at Old Trafford this season, but the visit of Arsenal could be the match to spark them into action.





The Portuguese tactician relishes facing Arsenal and while Unai Emery’s side are full of confidence after their impressive -2 win over Spurs, we feel United will do all they can to avoid defeat-hence a scoring draw is likely.





We call Man United 2-2 Arsenal.





Check other tips below.





RU1 (18:30) SPARTAK MOSCOW v URAL -1





RU1 (18:30) LOCOMOTIV MOSCOW v RUBIN -1





ITC (19:00) SASSUOLO v CATANIA -1





FR1 (20:00) LYON v RENNES -1





ESC (21:30) VILLAREAL v ALMERIA -1





EPL (21:45) EVERTON v NEWCASTLE -1





SCP (21:45) RANGERS v ABERDEEN -1





EPL (22:00) MAN UNITED v ARSENAL-GG and OVER 2.5





FR1 (22:00) STRASBOURG v PSG-2





PT1 (22:15) BENFICA v P. FERREIRA -1





ESC (22:00) BARCELONA v C.D.LEONESA -1



