ORENGO in deep trouble as AG PAUL KIHARA gives prof QURESHI letter to practice as an Advocate of Kenya – MWILU is going to jail

Friday December 7, 2018 - Attorney General, Paul Kihara, has finally allowed Queens Counsel Prof Khawar Qureshi to practice as an advocate in Kenya after he was hired by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji.





Prof Qureshi was hired by Haji to prosecute Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu who is facing corruption related charges.





On Thursday, Mwilu’s lawyer, James Orengo, requested the court to bar Prof Qureshi because he is not an advocate of the High Court of Kenya or a member of the Law Society of Kenya.





But on Thursday, Kihara removed the barrier and gave Qureshi the papers to practice as an Advocate in Kenya.





Kihara also said the UK-based Counsel is required to pay an admission fee as may be prescribed by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.





The AG also said Qureshi is also subject to the disciplinary process as applies to a foreign advocate under the LSK Act during the course of the limited practice in Kenya.



