ODM’s MILLIE ODHIAMBO re-introduces Bill to deal ruthlessly with merciless sperm donors in Kenya who extort childless couples

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - Mbita Member of Parliament, Millie Odhiambo, has re-introduced a bill in Parliament that is seeking to control sperm donation.





This is the second attempt by Millie in trying to introduce the Assisted Reproductive Technology Bill 2018 to Parliament that seeks to address issues surrounding surrogacy, including donation of sperms and ova to childless couples.





Speaking yesterday, Millie argued that the key aspect of the Bill is to deal with pricing of In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and surrogacy as well as deal with quacks.





“As it stands, if I want to do it I can do, there is no law stopping me.”





“Not passing the law similarly does not stop it from taking effect, it only means we have no regulations,” said Odhiambo.





According to Millie, alternative methods of getting children were beyond the reach of many Kenyans due to the pricing, which can be as high as KSh 1 million and many childless couples travel abroad to have the procedure done.





“Consultation alone is KSh 300,000 and you are still not guaranteed results.”





“It is not only expensive but traumatising for poor women,” she said.



