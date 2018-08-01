ODM’s Disciplinary Committee is useless, it is full of clueless dinosaurs like RAILA ODINGA who can’t bite – Iron Lady, MILLIE ODHIAMBO

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has slammed ODM’s Disciplinary Committee saying it 'has outlived its usefulness.'





Sharing her thoughts on social media after the committee expelled MPs, Suleiman Dori, Aisha Jumwa and six Homa Bay MCAs from ODM, Millie said the committee’s recommendations are misplaced.





“The committee has outlived its usefulness to the party. The situation has just moved from bad to worse," Millie said.





Dori and Jumwa were expelled for associating with Deputy President William Ruto.





The committee chaired by Fred Athuok asked the party to delist the eight leaders on grounds of gross misconduct.





The six Homa Bay MCAs are Dan Were, Evance Marieba, Julius Gaya, Geoffrey Juma, Paul Wamunga, Joshua Nyabola, and Joice Adhiambo.





ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, chaired the committee meeting before expelling the 8 from the party.



