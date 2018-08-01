ODM Governor flies a KIKUYU prostitute to Brussels, Belgium to bang her - HIV and STIs will kills these Waheshimiwas, the love LADIES (PHOTO)Politics 08:26
Monday December 12, 2018 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Governor has been accused of using County funds to fly a prostitute from Nairobi to Belgium to satisfy his manly needs.
According to an impeccable source, Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, flew a prostitute from Nairobi to Brussels on November 14th where he booked a five star hotel with the lady only identified as Haentel Wanjiru.
It was during this “coital trip” that the Governor was stranded in Rome for over a week after losing his passport to a thief at the airport.
The Governor lost his luggage at the airport when he arrived from Brussels where he had banged Wanjiru for days.
The source said Wanjiru lives a lavish lifestyle at the expense of the ODM Governor who is a close ally of Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.
The randy Governor is married to Liz Kingi and they have two children together.
Here is the photo of Haentel Wanjiru
The Kenyan DAILY POST