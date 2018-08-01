ODM Governor flies a KIKUYU prostitute to Brussels, Belgium to bang her - HIV and STIs will kills these Waheshimiwas, the love LADIES (PHOTO)

Monday December 12, 2018 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Governor has been accused of using County funds to fly a prostitute from Nairobi to Belgium to satisfy his manly needs.





According to an impeccable source, Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, flew a prostitute from Nairobi to Brussels on November 14th where he booked a five star hotel with the lady only identified as Haentel Wanjiru.





It was during this “coital trip” that the Governor was stranded in Rome for over a week after losing his passport to a thief at the airport.





The Governor lost his luggage at the airport when he arrived from Brussels where he had banged Wanjiru for days.





The source said Wanjiru lives a lavish lifestyle at the expense of the ODM Governor who is a close ally of Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho.





The randy Governor is married to Liz Kingi and they have two children together.





Here is the photo of Haentel Wanjiru