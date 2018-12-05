ODM Governor collapses at a public function – Was it because of VIAGRA overdose! Here is exactly what happened in Bukhungu Stadium

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Governor has been admitted in hospital after collapsing while in a public event.





Kakamega Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, collapsed on Tuesday at Bukhungu Stadium as he presided over the Kakamega County Community Administrators pass out parade.





“Governor Oparanya today collapsed during an event in Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega. He has been transferred to Nairobi for medication," said his press team.





Oparanya, who is also the ODM Deputy Party Leader, was accompanied by his deputy, Prof. Philip Museve Kutima, who assured participants that the Governor will be okay and that there was no need to worry.





The County boss had a day earlier attended a pass out parade of 300 administrators who will represent the County Government in grassroot levels.





He told them that they "went through a professional and competitive recruitment process hence the need for them to observe integrity and diligence at their workplace."



