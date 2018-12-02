Next time someone stops you in Nairobi’s CBD and begs for money to buy lunch, move on very fast (READ).

Sunday, December 2, 2018 - A man has narrated how he was left in shock after seeing a guy who begged for money from him to buy lunch in Nairobi’s CBD claiming that he was almost dying of hunger, counting the money he had collected from passers-by when they boarded the same matatu.





The cunning guy was strolling the streets of Nairobi’s CBD pretending to have not eaten for days and begging anyone who cared to listen for money to buy lunch.





He seems to have collected good money using his cunning tricks.





Kweli hii Nairobi ni shamba la mawe.





