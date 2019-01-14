NELSON MARWA ruined my life, he has even made 2 of my clandestine LOVERS to abandon me - Mombasa Speaker HARUB EBRAHIM says

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - Mombasa County Assembly Speaker, Harub Ebrahim Khatri , has accused Social Protection Principal Secretary, Nelson Marwa , of ruining his life.





Speaking while testifying before Justice Dorcas Chepkwony over a defamation case he had filed against Marwa, Harub claimed that his life was turned upside down after Marwa, who was the then Coast Regional Coordinator, linked him to narcotics and illegal possession of firearms.





He noted that Marwa’s accusations have caused a rift in his social life, with him losing two lovers already.





"I'm young and not married, and I have lost two lovers after they read bad things about me on the internet," he told Justice Dorcas Chepkwony.





Besides, he also accused the PS of ruining his financial life because he has lost many business opportunities due to his ruined reputation.





But in his defense, Marwa argued that as a Government official, he could not be sued for remarks made in the course of his official duties.





The case was adjourned to January 14, 2019.



