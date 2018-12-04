Mzungu shares heartbreaking PHOTOs from streets of Kampala, No wonder TRUMP calls Africa a shithole continent.

Tuesday, December 4, 2018 - A white woman who was in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, has exposed Africa’s stupidity and mess to the world, proving that we are our own enemies.





Just like in Kenya’s Capital, Nairobi, Uganda’s Kampala is a no go zone for hawkers.





This mzungu was photographing hawkers going about their business in the streets and all of a sudden, kanjus emerged from the blues and started chasing them.





Why can’t they build markets for these poor hawkers trying to earn an honest living?





This mzungu went back to her Country with a very bad picture about Africa.





Here are the photos that she shared.