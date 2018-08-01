My Tsunami is coming and will sweep RUTO and his sycophants to the political dustbin even before 2022 - GIDEON MOI assures Kenyans

Monday December 3, 2018 - Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has assured the country that come 2022, he will be gunning for the Presidency.





Speaking during a funds drive at St Stephen’s ACK Mulwanda in Khwisero, Kakamega County, Gideon, however, warned those engaged in early campaigns for 2022 that they will be in for a rude shock.





He particularly targeted Deputy President William Ruto, who is among those who have started early 2022 campaigns, warning him that his tsunami will sweep him away come 2022.





“My tsunami is coming and will sweep away those engaged in premature campaigns for the 2022 Presidential race, especially Ruto and his sycophants,” said Gideon Moi.





Gideon assured Luhyas that when the time comes, he will form Government with them and move the country forward.





“We will continue working with friends so that we can change the lives of our people.”





“If God allows us to form the next Government, we want to assure Kenyans that we will move the country to the next level,” he said.



