MPs who are demanding for a pay hike and free houses in Nairobi should resign immediately – They are as greedy as pigs and are useless

Monday December 3, 2018 - Kenya National Congress (KNC) party leader, Manson Nyamweya, has asked MPs who are demanding for enhanced perks to resign and let other Kenyans take their seats.





Speaking on Monday, Nyamweya who is the former South Mugirango constituency MP, said MPs should resign because poor Kenyans cannot afford to pay them the huge salary they are demanding.





“I am asking MPs who are not contented with their current salaries to consider resigning because poor Kenyans won't afford to pay them the huge allowances they are demanding," Nyamweya said.





He said Kenyans should not repeat the same mistake of electing the selfish MPs come 2022.





"The electorates should kick out the MPs in 2022 because most of them have prioritized their stomachs. We have other serious jobless people to be elected to continue serving Kenyans diligently," he said.





Nyamweya concluded by asking NASA leader, Raila Odinga, and President Uhuru Kenyatta to stand firm and ensure the greedy MPs' plans to hike their salaries hits the wall.



