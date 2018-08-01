MOSES KURIA now regrets supporting MIKE SONKO’s gubernatorial bid - He has failed the city, especially matatus and passengers

Monday December 3, 2018 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has slammed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko for frustrating efforts to address Nairobi's persistent transportation challenges claiming that the Governor rejected a good proposal on how to streamline the city's transport system.





This is in reaction to the ban on matatus from the CBD by Sonko which has taken effect beginning today.





In a statement to Kenyans, Kuria, who is the National Assembly's Transport, Infrastructure, Public Works and Housing Committee's Vice Chairperson, said Sonko was bitterly opposed to working with the Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (NAMATA).





He disclosed that NAMATA had come up with a long-term solution to the transportation woes in the city but the Governor rejected the solution without thinking twice.





"Governor Mike Sonko remains bitterly opposed to NAMATA on the spurious grounds that it is a ploy to deny him revenue and claw back on his powers.”





“Both claims are unfounded and not true," said Kuria.





“His latest moves to adopt knee jerk measures to 'decongest the city' are just a smokescreen meant to divert attention from his opposition to NAMATA," he added.



