More trouble for matatus as UHURU/ RUTO’s Government plans to phase them out of our roads - They have only 2 months to operate

Friday December 7, 2018 – The 14-seater matatus have only 2 months to operate on Kenyan roads after which they would be phased out.





This was announced by Transport Cabinet Secretary, James Macharia, on Friday.





Speaking while unveiling a new plan that will see 14-seater matatus kicked out of roads, Macharia said that the first consignment consisting of 11 trains and 64 high-capacity buses are set to hit the country in February 2019 to ease the congestion on Kenyan roads and there will be no need for the 14-seaters matatus which are prone to causing traffic jams.





“Plans are underway for the implementation of an integrated train and high-capacity bus transport system in Kenya,” said Macharia.





According to the CS, the plan will be rolled out in a period of three years and will be done in the three Kenyan cities, Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.





This comes even as matatu operators whose license-renewal applications have been denied by the Transport Licensing Board (TLB) expressed fears that the new roll out may also target 25 and 35-seater matatus.





“We know that the scheme also involves phasing out the 25 and 35-seater matatus from the roads.”





“These plans involve some cartels who want to benefit from these BRT buses.”





“Some of our members who have sought renewal of their TLB licences have been turned away.”





“We believe this is part of the move to implement the Government’s plan to phase out matatus,” said the association’s chairman, Calvin Nyaure.



