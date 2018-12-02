Millions gone to waste! KAMBAs burn lorries caught ferrying sand to ashes, remember Ngilu inciting them? (PHOTOs)

Sunday, December 2, 2018 - Sand harvesting is a hot debate in Kambaland, something that landed Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu in hot soup after she incited Kitui residents to burn any lorry caught ferrying sand.





Ngilu alleged that non-locals, especially Kikuyus, were invading Ukambani and exploiting their natural resources through sand harvesting, leading to scarcity of water and drought.





These two trucks were burnt to ashes in Mwala on Saturday after they were caught transporting sand.





It’s alleged that the two trucks have been getting police escort when going to harvest sand but today, they were not lucky.





See photos.