Meet a SEXY Kenyan fitness enthusiast with a body like that of a goddess, KIM KARSHIAN kando (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos 05:18
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - A gorgeous Kenyan lady with a body of a goddess is making men go nuts on Instagram.
The well endowed fitness enthusiast by the name Charity, has killer abs and chiseled body that can give some male bodybuilders a run for their money.
Judging from her great body physique, she trains so hard in the gym, lifting iron and doing serious squats.
We sample some of her latest pics.