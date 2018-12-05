Meet ROBERT BURALE’s ex-wife who exposed him as a notorious womanizer and a serial cheat, he lost a gem (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, December 5, 2018 - Self-proclaimed pastor, motivational speaker and fashonista, Robert Burale, was exposed by his ex-wife, Rozinah Mwakideu, as a notorious womanizer and a serial cheat.





Rozinah spoke in a radio interview and revealed how Burale had a string of mistresses who caused his marriage to crumble.





The soft spoken Rozinah Mwakideu, who is the sister to Milele FM’s radio presenter Alex Mwakideu, claimed that Burale would frequently cheat on him and then apologize before crawling back to his sidedishes.





“There were red flags that he was cheating on me but he would apologise. However, he would fail and repeat it. Robert had so many things he was hiding from me in the name of being a pastor,” she said.





Rozinah even contemplated committing suicide because she kept on wondering what people will say if she divorced the self-proclaimed Man of God but her prayerful mother saved her life.





“I was expecting him to change. I became suicidal in that one year I lived with Robert because there was so much I was going through but I feared what people would say if I left. My mother is a prayerful person and that helped me,” she narrated during the interview.



