MATIANGI says all civilian gun holders must undergo a mandatory vetting from December 17th - Many are leasing guns to criminals like JOWIE

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has said all civilian gun holders must undergo mandatory vetting from December 17th to make sure guns are in the hands of the right people.





In a statement to Kenyans on Wednesday, Matiang'i said that the board chaired by Charles Mwongera will begin a 90-day verification exercise of all firearms certificates.





He said all firearm holders must produce their weapons for review and certificates for authentication and upon qualification, they will be issued with new smart licences.





The CS said the Ministry is concerned by the procedural improprieties that have crept into the oversight of gun ownership and use by private citizens.





"Some lapses in the licensure of firearms dealers, civilian holders, and shooting range owners have led to the illegal possession, transfer, misuse, and trafficking of such weapons thereby posing major threats to national and regional security," he said.





"This dangerous trend has fuelled acts of terrorism, robbery with violence, carjacking, poaching, and cattle rustling among others."





The CS also said anyone possessing a firearm illegal must surrender it to the Government within the 90-day moratorium, failure to which they will be met with the full force of the law.



