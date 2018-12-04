Man who found love while walking from Ngara to CBD thanks MIKE SONKO for the Matatu ban (LOOK)

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s move to ban all PSVs from entering Nairobi’s CBD on Monday saw thousands of commuters walk long distances to their places of work.

The ban inconvenienced many commuters who had no option but walk while complaining.

While Sonko has since suspended the ban after widespread condemnation, this guy reckons it was a blessing in disguise for him.

Apparently, he met a fine lady while walking from Ngara to CBD and they exchanged numbers.

They agreed to walk back together in the evening to the new bus terminus and he was hoping the ban would continue until ‘his newfound relationship has roots’

Check out his viral post below.
