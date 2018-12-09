LADY puts randy Taxify driver on the spot after he tried to ‘put his hand up her skirt’-Kenyans react (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama 05:00
Sunday, December 09, 2018- Taxi hailing App, Taxify, is once again on the spot after a randy driver tried to sexually assault a female client.
The victim by the name Miss Nyaruai, revealed that she took a Taxify ride and fell asleep on her way.
While asleep, the randy driver tried to put his hand up her skirt.
“I took a Taxify home last night & I fell asleep in the car. The driver tried to put his hand up my skirt (and I was in the back sit) I woke up immediately and asked him what he was trying & he got so defensive. I’m tired. I’m so tired of @Taxify_ ke and all its problems.” She wrote.
However, it appears this is not an isolated incident as several people complained about Taxify while narrating their shocking experiences.
See the posts below.
