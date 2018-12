LADY puts randy Taxify driver on the spot after he tried to ‘put his hand up her skirt’-Kenyans react (PHOTOs)

Taxi hailing App, Taxify, is once again on the spot after a randy driver tried to sexually assault a female client.

The victim by the name Miss Nyaruai, revealed that she took a Taxify ride and fell asleep on her way.

While asleep, the randy driver tried to put his hand up her skirt.

“I took a Taxify home last night & I fell asleep in the car. The driver tried to put his hand up my skirt (and I was in the back sit) I woke up immediately and asked him what he was trying & he got so defensive. I’m tired. I’m so tired of @Taxify_

and all its problems.