LADY puts randy Taxify driver on the spot after he tried to ‘put his hand up her skirt’-Kenyans react (PHOTOs)

, , , , 05:00

Sunday, December 09, 2018- Taxi hailing App, Taxify, is once again on the spot after a randy driver tried to sexually assault a female client.

The victim by the name Miss Nyaruai, revealed that she took a Taxify ride and fell asleep on her way.

While asleep, the randy driver tried to put his hand up her skirt.

“I took a Taxify home last night & I fell asleep in the car. The driver tried to put his hand up my skirt (and I was in the back sit) I woke up immediately and asked him what he was trying & he got so defensive. I’m tired. I’m so tired of @Taxify_ ke and all its problems.” She wrote.

However, it appears this is not an isolated incident as several people complained about Taxify while narrating their shocking experiences.

See the posts below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check our tips on Chelsea v Manchester City EPL clash and 10 games where you can make good money this weekend

Friday, December 07, 2018 - Chelsea will become the latest team to attempt to stop Pep Guardiola’s juggernaut on Saturday evening when the...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno