Kwangwaru, Lamba Lo Lo among most watched videos on You Tube in Kenya in 2018- FULL LIST.

Sunday, December 09, 2018- American video sharing platform You Tube have released the list of videos that attracted the most viewership in 2018.

The list was unveiled during the launch of their end year-end wrap-up video dubbed  YouTube Rewind, where viewers get to watch the memorable YouTube moments of 2018.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Dorothy Ooko, Africa’s Head of Communications & Public Affairs at Google said:

“This year’s top trending videos are a testament to the adeptness of Kenyan YouTubers in creating content that entertains, informs and inspires their audiences.”

The list was divided into categories of Trending Non-Music Videos and Music Videos.

Trending Non-Music Videos in Kenya

1. Who Died? – Mark Angel Comedy

2. Best Wedding Dance Ever (Official Bride & Maids Dance) – MC Gospel

3. Njugush Ame Nduthika – Njugush

4. Miguna Miguna Refuses to be Deported to Dubai from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport – Xtian Dela

5. Kila La Heri, Kanze – Citizen TV Kenya

6. Portugal vs. Spain- 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia – Match 3- FIFA TV

7. Obama in Kogelo- Dancing with his Grandmother. You Gotta Love the American Moves! – Online Community KE

8. Usicheze na Conductor wa Mat za Mwihoko – Henry Desagu

9. MCA Tricky Buys Himself Samantha – MCA Tricky TV

10. MC Sunday- Ukiomba Msichana wa Mombasa Namba ya Simu – Churchill Show

Trending Music Videos in Kenya

1.Kwangwaru – Harmonize featuring Diamond Platnumz

2. Short & Sweet – Sauti Sol ft Nyashinski

3. Chaguo La Moyo – Otile Brown ft Sanaipei Tande

4. Bebi Bebi – Nyashinski

5. Lamba Lolo – Ethic Entertainment

6. Njiwa – Willy Paul ft Nandy

7. Nadekezwa– Mbosso

8. Bum Bum – Yemi Alade

9. Starboy – Soco ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Willi and Wizkid

10. Consuming Fire – Jimmy D Psalmist

