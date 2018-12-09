Kwangwaru, Lamba Lo Lo among most watched videos on You Tube in Kenya in 2018- FULL LIST.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Forum and discussion 03:37
Sunday, December 09, 2018- American video sharing platform You Tube have released the list of videos that attracted the most viewership in 2018.
The list was unveiled during the launch of their end year-end wrap-up video dubbed YouTube Rewind, where viewers get to watch the memorable YouTube moments of 2018.
Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Dorothy Ooko, Africa’s Head of Communications & Public Affairs at Google said:
“This year’s top trending videos are a testament to the adeptness of Kenyan YouTubers in creating content that entertains, informs and inspires their audiences.”
The list was divided into categories of Trending Non-Music Videos and Music Videos.
Trending Non-Music Videos in Kenya
1. Who Died? – Mark Angel Comedy
2. Best Wedding Dance Ever (Official Bride & Maids Dance) – MC Gospel
3. Njugush Ame Nduthika – Njugush
4. Miguna Miguna Refuses to be Deported to Dubai from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport – Xtian Dela
5. Kila La Heri, Kanze – Citizen TV Kenya
6. Portugal vs. Spain- 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia – Match 3- FIFA TV
7. Obama in Kogelo- Dancing with his Grandmother. You Gotta Love the American Moves! – Online Community KE
8. Usicheze na Conductor wa Mat za Mwihoko – Henry Desagu
9. MCA Tricky Buys Himself Samantha – MCA Tricky TV
10. MC Sunday- Ukiomba Msichana wa Mombasa Namba ya Simu – Churchill Show
Trending Music Videos in Kenya
1.Kwangwaru – Harmonize featuring Diamond Platnumz
2. Short & Sweet – Sauti Sol ft Nyashinski
3. Chaguo La Moyo – Otile Brown ft Sanaipei Tande
4. Bebi Bebi – Nyashinski
5. Lamba Lolo – Ethic Entertainment
6. Njiwa – Willy Paul ft Nandy
7. Nadekezwa– Mbosso
8. Bum Bum – Yemi Alade
9. Starboy – Soco ft Terri, Spotless, Ceeza Willi and Wizkid
10. Consuming Fire – Jimmy D Psalmist
