KUTUNY and MURKOMEN are the real maize cartels in Rift Valley, they were paid money for maize they did NOT supply - PUKOSE

Tuesday December 4, 2018 - Endebess MP, Robert Pukose, has sensationally claimed that Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, are the real maize cartels and that is why they clashed on Citizen TV last week.





Kutuny and Murkomen clashed over the controversial maize scandal where the former linked Deputy President William Ruto to the saga at NCPB.





Speaking on Sunday, Pukose said Kutuny is linking Ruto to the maize scam to conceal the truth.





He also said Murkomen was defending Ruto because he knew that he is the real maize cartel.





“My friend Kutuny and Murkomen have been purchasing maize here in Matisi through some individuals. Let them not lie to us because they are part of the cartels,” Pukose said.





Early this year, the National Cereals and Produce Board paid Sh1.9 billion to unscrupulous traders who supplied maize to depots at the expense of farmers.





The traders included Murkomen and Kutuny.



