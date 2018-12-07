KINOTI please! See what this untouchable businessman from Meru did to a 14 yr old boy and he is walking free and bragging (PHOTOs)

Friday, December 7, 2018 - A well known dubious businessman in Igembe North, Meru County, assaulted a 14 year old boy and inflicted serious injuries on his body on Sunday.





According to social media reports, the boy happens to be a neighbor with the businessman identified as Paul Mungania alias Paul Kagame and it’s not clear what led to the conflict.





He attacked the boy with a sword and inflicted injuries on his skull.





The poor boy’s family has reported the matter to the police but the businessman is yet to be reported.





He has been moving round bragging how he is untouchable and even CID officers won’t dare arrest him.





Kinoti and Haji please, help this boy get justice.



