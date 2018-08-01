KIKUYUs will support RUTO for Presidency in 2022 – 15 MPs and Governor say and tell him that he is the next occupant of State House

Sunday December 2, 2018 - 15 MPs and a Governor from Mt Kenya region have said the political agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, is still intact.





The leaders, who were speaking in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, said the region owes Ruto a vote in 2022 because he has been supporting the President since 2013.





The leaders led by Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njuki, said there was an agreement for Uhuru to serve two terms and then the DP takes over for another two.





"I also want to concur with those who talked earlier that as people from this region, we will honour the 2013 political pact between President Uhuru the DP come the next General Elections,” Njuki said





Kirinyaga Deputy Governor, Peter Ndambiri, said residents from Central Kenya will not be misled to support another candidate.





"People here at the grassroots know that their President in 2022 is none other than William Ruto,” Ndambiri said.





Other leaders who endorsed Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022 include Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki, MPs Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Patrick Munene (Chuka Igamba’ngombe), John Muchiri (Manyatta) Mpuru Aburi (EALA), Mithika Linturi (Meru), Beatrice Nkatha (Women Rep, Tharaka Nithi) and George Kariuki (Ndia).



