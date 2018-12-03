KHALWALE is behind the disintegration of the LUHYA community, he is given a few coins and starts rallying LUHYAs in an opposite direction

Monday December 3, 2018 - Kakamega Senator, Cleopas Malala, has claimed that his predecessor, Boni Khalwale, is working day and night with Deputy President William Ruto to rock the boat with regard to the Luhya community unity.





Speaking during a funds drive in Sabatia, Vihiga County, Mr Malala said Khalwale is working with Ruto to undermine Luhya unity.





"I support Luhya unity calls. I support the call to merge our parties into one party for the Luhya,"





"A plan to merge ANC and Ford-Kenya into one party was underway. I was happy about it. Boni Khalwale and Barrack Muluka were picked to steer the process," Malala said.





He said the Luhya community should reject Khalwale because he is a gun for hire for William Ruto with a plan of splitting the Luhya vote in 2022.





"We are disturbed that the plan has been scuttled after Khalwale joined William Ruto. We are now asking is Ruto a Luhya? Is Jubilee the party that Khalwale had been asked to use to break ANC and Ford-Kenya?" he asked.



