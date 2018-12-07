KHALWALE in trouble as as Ford Kenya kicks him out of the party for declaring he will support RUTO in 2022

Friday December 7, 2018 -A section of Ford Kenya delegates now wants the party's National Executive Council (NEC) to expel the Deputy Party leader, Bonny Khalwale, from the party for his allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto.





Led by Trans Nzoia FK executive secretary Dr. Andrew Wafula, the delegates accused Khalwale of undermining the party leadership and the Presidential quest of party leader, Moses Wetangula .





They noted that Khalwale had no business in the party since he is busy campaigning for Ruto and Jubilee Party.





"His allegiance to another political party and the DP is a disrespect to the party leadership.”





“He cannot pretend to be in FK when he is busy campaigning for the DP.”





“We do not need him in the party," said Wafula during a press conference in Kitale.





They branded Khalwale as a rebel and a masquerader adding that he should not be allowed to ruin Wetangula's political ambitions.





"He is a betrayer and is chasing his personal interest and we do not want him to ride in our party for personal gains.”





“He should cease to be part deputy leaders and member of the party," one of the delegates said.





"He is a gun for hire. He has been employed to weaken and kill our party by some Jubilee Party strategists and we are demand for his exit before he strikes,” another one added .



