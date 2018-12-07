Keroche heiress, Anerlisa Muigai, flaunts her designer handbag worth over Sh1 Million (PHOTOs)

Friday, December 07, 2018-

Keroche Industries heiress, Anerlisa Muigai is one of the notable rich kids in Kenya.





Anerlisa likes to flaunt her lavish lifestyle on social media and like most rich folks, she loves the finer things in life.





The sexy lass owns one of the most expensive handbags in the world-the Hermes Birkin Bag.





This pricey handbag is a symbol of wealth and it’s owned by most A-list celebrities like Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian.





A search indicates that the cheapest brand of Hermès Birkin Bag costs $9,300 (Ksh930, 000) while the most expensive costs $11,000 (Ksh1.1M)