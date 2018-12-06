Kenyans beg KIVUTHA KIBWANA to run for President in 2022 after launching this impressive project in Makueni (PHOTOs)

Thursday, December 06, 2018 - Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has wowed Kenyans with his impressive development record which has seen some Kenyans urge him to go for the country’s top seat come 2022.





While other Governors are busy squandering money in useless benchmarking trips Kibwana has been hard at work doing what devolution was envisioned to achieve.





Taking to twitter, Kibwana shared photos of new mother and child hospital able to accommodate 120 adults and 80 neonates at a time.





“For a cost of Sh 135 Million, both construction and equipping, the Mother and Child hospital will be able to accommodate 120 adults and 80 neonates at a time.” He posted on twitter.





However, Kenyans could not believe that the facility cost just Sh135 million.





Some are wondering what magic Kibwana is using to accomplish so much with so little in a country where any project costs billions.





See the photos below and reactions.