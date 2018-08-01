Kenya Pipeline MD, JOE SANG, resigns after embezzling over sh 2.1 billion – Kenyans ask DPP NOORDIN HAJI to order his arrest

Tuesday December 4, 2018 - Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) Managing Director, Joe Sang, has resigned today as the company’s CEO citing personal reasons.





Sang’s resignation comes at a time the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has camped at KPC headquarters in Industrial Area investigating the loss of 21 million litres of fuel worth over Sh 2.1 billion that cannot be accounted for by the KPC.





A statement issued by the Kenya Pipeline’s board indicated that it received and accepted a letter from Sang who simply said he would not be seeking a second term as MD due to personal reasons.





“The board acknowledged the various contributions made by Joe Sang during his tenure and welcomed his assurance of full cooperation during the transition," read part of the statement.





The board further noted that it held a meeting and resolved to invite forensic experts to investigate the mysterious disappearance of millions of litres of fuel.





"The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) through their joint company, Supplycor Kenya Limited, to conduct a forensic audit of stock positions which should be completed by December 31, 2018," the statement said.



