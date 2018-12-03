KABOGO treks to Kameme TV headquarters as matatu ban takes effect - Attacks SONKO badly and tells him he has suspended his brains

Monday December 3, 2018 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, was among thousands of commuters who were forced to walk a long distance on Monday as the ban on Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) took effect.





Kabogo, who was scheduled to attend an interview on Kameme TV, at 7 am was caught in the snarl-up and had to abandon his vehicle and trek to the vernacular station's studios at DSM Place along Kijabe Street.





“The situation in the road is pathetic. I have been forced to trek from Murang'a Road to this place," Kabogo said.





He criticised the ban saying even though the intention to decongest the city was welcomed, proper planning was needed before execution of the ban.





"I sympathise with the old and the sick going for treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital stranded at various bus stages. Sonko should have provided alternative means of transport within the CBD before implementing this directive," he said.



