K24’s Kalekye Mumo tells off those asking her when she will get married despite being in her 40s.

Thursday, December 06, 2018-

Media personality Kalekye Mumo is no rush to get married despite the biological clock ticking away.





The TV host is still taking her time to find a good man despite being in her 40s.





Taking to social media, the bubbly lady revealed her fears facing her family during the festive season because she has no answer for their ‘Utaolewa lini?’ question.





She went on to speak up for other ladies facing the same predicament stating that marriage is a ‘forever decision’ and people shouldn’t be pressured into tying the knot.





Kalekye is also among few celebrities who have managed to keep her dating life a secret.





“Why can’t people get that 1st women don’t just want to marry ANYONE it’s a forever decision and 2nd it’s God’s plan not mine." she wrote.