Joke of the year as UHURU appoints 91-year old MOODY AWORI as a member of the Sports Fund board while many youths remain jobless

Wednesday December 5, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Vice President, Moody Awori , as a board member to the Sports, Art and Social Development Fund.





Moody Awori, popularly known as Uncle Moody, will work alongside five Principal Secretaries from the Ministries of Education, Arts, Health, National Treasury and Sports.





Moody’s team will also be joined by Athletics Kenya boss, Lieutenant General (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei.





The seven-member Board, which was gazetted by the Finance CS, Henry Rotich, will manage funds set aside for Sports, Arts and Social Development then prepare and submit quarterly reports to the Finance CS.





The board will also monitor and evaluate the activities and programmes under t he fund.





However, Moody’s appointment has elicited mixed reactions with many feeling that he was too old for the job that requires fresh blood, considering that there are many youths out there who are jobless and looking for such jobs.



