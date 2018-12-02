JOHO comes to the rescue of ailing media personality NJAMBI KOIKAI with Ksh 1 million donation - God bless him.

Sunday, December 02, 2018 - Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has contributed Ksh 1 Million to enable ailing media personality, Njambi Koikai, continue receiving treatment in the US.





Njambi has been dealing with severe endometriosis and early this year, she traveled to the US for specialized treatment after well-wishers contributed over Sh4 million.





Endometriosis is a disorder in which a tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus, (the endometrium) grows outside the uterus and it is characterized by painful periods.





She has had more than 12 surgeries but she is currently on the path to recovery.





The happy-go-lucky lady took to social media to thank the flashy Governor for his generous contribution.





She wrote:





“Hey Fam! I can’t even begin to comprehend what your continued and relentless support has meant to me.





“I want to take a moment to thank you all for your acts of kindness and especially to those who responded to my plea to reach out to H.E Governor Ali Hassan Joho.





“Mheshimiwa responded and contributed Ksh 1m to my fund which has gone a long way in lifting my hospital bill.





“Thank you all so much for supporting me in my battle against endometriosis, you have been with me all the way and I am so blessed to have your support. ”



