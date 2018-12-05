JBLESSING’s baby mama and Radio Maisha presenter, MWENDE MACHARIA, parade it all to men (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Media News 05:52
Wednesday, December 5, 2018 – The holiday has started early for Jblessing’s baby mama and talented Radio Maisha presenter, Mwende Macharia.
The bubbly radio girl was down at the Coast enjoying an early vacation with her close friends.
She looked like a morning snack dressed in a swimsuit while enjoying the cool breeze at Diani Reef Hotel.
For men who keep on wondering what Mwende hides in those maxi dresses that she loves wearing, here are the photos.