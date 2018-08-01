It is over for RUTO as MOI, MUDAVADI and KALONZO coalesce ahead of 2022 - The hustler will have it very rough going forward

Monday December 3, 2018 - Leaders from Western and Rift Valley regions have proposed a coalition between KANU Chairman, Gideon Moi, Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi, and Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka ahead of the 2022 General Elections.





Speaking during a funds drive at St Stephen’s ACK Mulwanda in Khwisero, Kakamega County, in which Gideon and Mudavadi attended, the leaders called on President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to play the kingmaker role in the 2022 succession politics once the alliance was realised.





According to nominated MP, Godfrey Osotsi (ANC), the alliance between Moi, Mr. Kalonzo and Mr. Mudavadi was easy to sell to the electorate across the nation because they are not tainted with any scandal and had demonstrated leadership qualities.





“Mr. Moi has been accepted in the region and as the Mulembe nation we have endorsed our son (Mudavadi) to work with him.”





“We have already designed the winning strategy and urge other leaders from the region to support this new development,” said Osotsi.





“The region has over 5.7 million votes and when we add those from Rift Valley and Eastern region, our team will have formed the next Government.”





“We want Raila and Uhuru to marshal their people in favour of our candidates come 2022,” he added.





Similar sentiments were echoed by former Lugari MP, Cyrus Jirongo, and other leaders who attended the fundraiser.



