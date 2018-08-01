Is this the call that made MIKE SONKO to suspend the matatu ban? See who he called last night amid cries and sufferings of Nairobians

Tuesday December 4, 2018 - Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has bowed to pressure and lifted the ban on matatu from accessing the Central Business District.





The Governor suspended the ban due to overwhelming public outcry.





While suspending the ban, Sonko said he was deeply concerned by what people went through yesterday as a result of the ban.





“I have noted with deep concern the plight of Nairobi residents as a result of the ban, and hereby announce that the full implementation of this directive has been suspended with immediate effect,” said Sonko.





But before suspending the ban, Sonko allegedly called Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, last night over the same.





Wamatangi confirmed today during an interview that he indeed had a chat with the Governor over the ban.





He revealed that Sonko called him the previous night confirming that the ban would be lifted pending further consultations.





"He (Sonko) did call me last night and he confirmed that, indeed, he was lifting the ban for further consultations with stakeholders to be held," he said.



