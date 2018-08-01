Irked Governor JOHN LONYANGAPUO threatens to do the unthinkable if his security is not reinstated - See what he plans to do

Tuesday December 4, 2018 - West Pokot Governor, John Lonyangapuo, has threatened to eject all Administration Police officers from the County if his security detail is not reinstated as directed by the court.





Speaking yesterday, Lonyangapuo said he was disappointed by the way the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta withdrew his security after he stormed a police road block and freed a boda boda operator who had been arrested for flouting traffic rules.





He ordered Interior CS, Fred Matiangi, and Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinnet, to reinstate his bodyguards before the worse comes to worst.





He also expressed concern over law enforcers who had overstayed in West Pokot, saying he will start by ejecting them.





"You cannot live here since 1990 and you still serving as police in the County when security is deteriorating.”





“I want them to restore my security and if they cannot do that then my voters will be my security, but if it reaches that level then any police who shall be found in this County it will be a crime," said Lonyangapuo.





"I expected them to clap and congratulate me for telling them to come and train their people.”





“The security boss should have sent his spies to come and confirm whatever I was saying is true instead of threatening and undermining me," he added.



