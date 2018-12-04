Inspector General of Police, JOSEPH BOINNET, rocks the new police uniform ahead of the official unveiling (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 08:27
Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - Inspector General of Police, Joseph Boinett, has excited Kenyans after rocking the new police uniform ahead of its official unveiling.
The new colors were launched by President Uhuru in September at the Kenya School of Government.
Speaking during the launch, the President said the new uniform will enhance visibility of the officers.
See the photos below and reactions.
