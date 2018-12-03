I’m not a socialite bimbo - ZARI HASSAN says as she reveals how she made her ex-DIAMOND PLATINUMZ buy her a posh house in SA.

Monday, December 03, 2018 - Ugandan socialite turned business lady has made a case for herself claiming that she’s a beauty with brains.





The mother of five, who shot to fame after she started dating Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platinmz, is not your average baby mama.





After she broke up with Diamond early this year citing his philandering ways, Zari has taken to social media to brag how she used her brains to force the Wasafi CEO to buy her a posh house in an exclusive neighborhood in South Africa.





Zari was forced to speak out after Diamond’s fans kept telling her to get out of the house that he bought for her after their relationship hit dead end.





