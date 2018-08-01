I’m not interested in being KIVUTHA KIBWANA’s deputy in 2022, I can be President on my own without kissing anyone’s ass - MARTHA KARUA

Friday December 7, 2018 - Narc Kenya Leader, Martha Karua, has responded to a proposal to be Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s as running mate during the 2022 Presidential race.





Venting on social media, Karua rejected the idea of being Kibwana’s running mate saying she is more than capable of being President by herself.





She stated that she had a lot of respect for Governor Kibwaba based on what he has achieved in Makueni but maintained that women were capable of holding senior positions other than just deputizing.





“I have a lot of respect for Governor Kibwana and his leadership ability but kindly note that deputy is not a woman's first name," Karua replied to a user who had pledged allegiance to support the pair in the 2022 polls.





A social media user by the name Paul Muiruri had opined that if and when Kibwana decides to run as the next President with Martha Karua as his able deputy, he is assured of his vote and those of many Kenyans to value morality.



