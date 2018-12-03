If RUTO thinks that I will help him become President in 2022, he is grossly mistaken and should check himself into a mental hospital

Monday December 3, 2018 - Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetang'ula, has said that he has already embarked on the ambitious journey to State House and that he will be on the ballot come 2022 gunning for the Presidency.





This is even as he had earlier indicated that he will support Deputy President William Ruto for the top seat after falling out with Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking in Bukembe East Ward, Kanduyi Constituency on Saturday, Wetang'ula said he will be going for the Presidency, noting that he had the numbers to propel him to State House in 2022.





He also called on the rest of Luhya leaders to unite and back his bid.





"FORD Kenya will produce the next President.”





“Let us unite to produce the presidency.”





“I am asking my brothers, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, to support my Presidential bid," said Wetang’ula.





The FORD Kenya boss refuted claims that he had joined Jubilee and will back Ruto’s bid in 2022.





"We have a stand, and we can't demolish our house and join other people.”





“Those supporting the Deputy President William Ruto are just but a few gluttonous people.”





“With time, they will come back," he said.



