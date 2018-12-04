I will sell my 250 million house and go into exile if the megalomaniac, RUTO, becomes President in 2022 - NASA economist DAVID NDII

Tuesday December 4, 2018 - Renowned Economist and NASA strategist, David Ndii , has restated his earlier stand about Deputy President William Ruto and the 2022 Presidency saying it has not changed.





In a post online, Ndii indicated that he will dispose off his Ksh250M property if Ruto wins the Presidency in the next election.





He noted that he will leave Kenya and go into exile in the event Ruto bagged the Presidency because it would be untenable to live in Kenya anymore with the ‘father of corruption’ as President.





"I am on record on that.”





“I will leave the country.”





“If you can spare $2.5m (Ksh250 million), I’ll sell you a very good property," Ndii responded to a Kenyan by the name Sam Wakhakha .





Another netizen by the name Paul Njihia questioned Ndii why he was planning to abandon his motherland at the hour of need and whether he feared for his life.





In response, Ndii quipped; "I am a Kikuyu and an African.”





“Kenya is a historical accident.”





“Being a Kenyan is a predicament.”



