I will reject the bill to increase MPs’ allowances and give them freed houses in Nairobi - UHURU vows and calls them as greedy pigs

Thursday December 6, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday that he will not assent to the Parliamentary Service Bill that proposes an increase of MPs’ allowances.





Speaking at a stop-over in Kiambu County, the Head of State said that elected leaders should be more concerned about changing the lives of their constituents rather than pursuing for selfish agendas.





"As leaders, we should not be more concerned about how to bring more wealth to ourselves, but should instead prioritize the needs of our people. Every leader has a responsibility to uplift the lives of the millions of Kenyans who look up to us as their leaders and representatives.





"Najua wengi watakasirika kuhusu hii kitu lakini mimi naungana na wananchi (I know many (MPs) will not be happy, but I stand with Kenyans)," tough talking Uhuru said.





The President further stated that people were yearning for more development and solutions that would improve their livelihoods.





"We must stop politicking every day and come together as leaders to build our nation and to ensure we deliver to our people that which we promised them when they elected us," he said.



