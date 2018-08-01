I must become the President of Kenya before I die - KALONZO MUSYOKA sends a message to RUTO and RAILA ODINGA about 2022

Tuesday December 4, 2018 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has sent a warning to his political detractors that come 2022, they will not be able to stop him from becoming President.





Speaking at the launch of a book “50 Years of Kenya’s Diplomatic Engagement from Kenyatta to Kenyatta” at Taifa Hall, University of Nairobi, Kalonzo expressed hope that his dream of becoming Kenya's President will one day be actualized and that day is soon coming.





"I have had the courage to knock on that door several times, and loudly, and one day the heavens will hear and grant my wish,” said Kalonzo.





He also challenged the Government to think about the next 50 years besides encouraging diplomats to write their memoirs to inspire the youth and Kenya's future generations.





“We must clearly map out our priorities and prepare our young people to serve in the fast-changing world by telling our stories,” he said.



