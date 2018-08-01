I am unable to get a wife because of NELSON MARWA, two LADIES have so far abandoned me - HASSAN JOHO’s friend, KHATRI, claims

07:59


Wednesday December 5, 2018 - A close confidante of Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has told a Mombasa court that he is unable to get a wife because of claims initiated by Principal Secretary, Nelson Marwa, that he sells drugs.

According to Harub Khatri, Marwa destroyed his name when he named him as one of the drug peddlers in Mombasa when Marwa was the Coast Regional Coordinator.

Khatri, who is also the Mombasa County Speaker, was making these remarks when he appeared before Justice Dorcas Chepkwony to make his application in a defamation case he had sued Marwa.

“I am young and not married, and I have lost two lovers after they read bad things about me on the internet," he said.

Khatri further stated that Marwa went ahead to print papers with his photo, placing a bounty of Sh2 million for anyone who would provide information leading to his arrest.

Khatri was eventually arrested in Mombasa in connection with alleged drugs trade and illegal possession of weapons.

He was released shortly due to lack of evidence.

