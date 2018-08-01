How UHURU’s term may come to an abrupt end in February next year! He may not make it to 2022 - MUTAHI NGUNYI spills beans

Sunday December 2, 2018 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta to be ready to end his second term prematurely before 2022.





Through his weekly show, The 5th Estate, Mutahi Ngunyi explained how a Constitutional provision ties the fate of the Presidency to that of Members of Parliament.





He argued that under this provision, if Parliament is dissolved for failing to enact the Gender Bill law by February next year, then it is also the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta because he will be going home too and cannot vie for the Presidency again going by strict two terms limit under the Constitution.





Last week, Parliament shelved voting on the Two-Third Gender Bill for lack of quorum to February next year despite several appeals by Uhuru, his Deputy, William Ruto, and Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga.



