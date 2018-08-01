How Governors have been stealing County funds using choppers – DPP NOORDIN HAJI and TWALIB should act on this soon

Sunday December 2, 2018 - Fresh details have emerged over how Governors have been mismanaging County funds by hiring choppers.





According to the Auditor General, Edward Ouko, 47 County Governors have squandered Sh 250 million to hire choppers.





On average, it costs about Ksh 170,000 to hire a chopper for one hour in Kenya.





According to the Devolution Act 2010, it is only the Council of Governors chairman, Josephat Nanok, who is allowed to use a chopper.





However, Governors who want to enjoy the same privilege as Nanok make extra contributions on top of the amount required from them and the cash is wired to the operational account from where they hire choppers.





Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has been investigating this scam and interrogated officers who are involved in the scheme.





"An Internal Auditor who raised the matter was fired and some of the external ones as well as the EACC officers were compromised," said a source.





Kenyans are hoping that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, and incoming EACC CEO, Twalib Mbarak, will arrest these Governors and all those involved in the scam.



