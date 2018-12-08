HESSY exposes Madola Family, a lethal criminal gang in Ruiru near KU, See the faces of the dangerous thugs (PHOTOs).

15:55


Saturday, December 8, 2018 - One of the undercover cops who goes by the moniker Hessy has exposed a lethal criminal gang that operates near KU’s Ruiru campus.

The criminal gang that calls itself Madola Family consists of young boys in their early twenties.

They are involved in robbery with violence incidences which include petty crimes like mugging to serious crimes like carjackings.

They use lethal weapons and mercilessly unleash terror on innocent lives during their operations.

See the faces of the thugs from Madola family.


