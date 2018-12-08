Here is the woman who showed MAMA NGINA KENYATTA how to dress– She was bad in dressing and embarrassing JOMO

Saturday December 8, 2018

-Former Central Bank of Kenya governor, Duncan Ndegwa, has revealed how former First Lady, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, used to embarrass late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta during Cabinet and State functions.





In his memoir, Walking in Kenyatta’s Struggles: My Story,Ndegwa wrote that Mama Ngina was too bad in dressing and this made Kenyatta angry.





Having been sought from the village, Ngina was a simple and rural lady who despite the exposure that came with the 'First Lady' tag, couldn't immediately adopt.





With a lot of frustration, Kenyatta sought the help of Nyiva Mwendwa, then the wife of Chief Justice Kitili Mwendwa who was already in the know on how to rock Calico dresses and hold wine glasses.





Mwendwa would spend hours in the presidential palace to dress Ngina ahead of every event, well, until the latter became used to the new lifestyle.





Following her relations with Mama Ngina, Nyiva Mwenda became the first female in Kenya to be appointed to the Cabinet.



