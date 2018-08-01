Here is why UHURU loves military and National Intelligence Service men like NOORDIN HAI in his Government – Nobody was aware this.

Sunday December 1, 2018 - President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to be entrusting key positions in Government to former military chiefs or intelligence officers as he shapes his legacy with regard to the war on corruption.





On Friday, Uhuru pulled strings at the Public Service Commission (PSC) and saw the appointment of former military intelligence officer, Twalib Mbarak, as the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO.





Early this year, Uhuru appointed top intelligence officer, Noordin Haji, as the Director of Public Prosecutions.





He was serving as the Deputy Director of Counter Organised Crime at the National Intelligence Service.





In July this year, Uhuru appointed NIS Director of Counter-Terrorism, Alexander Muteshi, as the head of immigration.





The department is critical because it deals with issuance of passports and controls the entry of foreigners into the country.





A State House source who requested anonymity revealed that Uhuru likes military and intelligence officers because they are more disciplined than civilians.





“Military and intelligence guys are very good at following orders from their superiors and that is the reason Uhuru likes them,” said the source.





“Our usual civil servants only know of corruption, making deals, nothing else. They are the scum of the earth together with MPs and Governors,” he added.



